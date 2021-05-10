LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities decreased their target price on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded down $12.52 on Monday, hitting $174.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,849. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $184.77 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. Equities analysts expect that LendingTree will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

