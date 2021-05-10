Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAUR opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.60 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

