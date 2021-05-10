Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $21.97 on Friday. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $74,722.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 970.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 139,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 126,356 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 513.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 797,633 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 646,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

