Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Lannett reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. Lannett has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 265,477 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lannett by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lannett by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth $680,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

