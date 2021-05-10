Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) General Counsel Sells $29,305.92 in Stock

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) General Counsel Andrew J. Mccormick sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $29,305.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $35.45 on Monday.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Laird Superfood stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Laird Superfood as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

