Laidlaw Begins Coverage on aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Stock analysts at Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LIFE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

LIFE opened at $3.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 213,058 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.

