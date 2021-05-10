LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

HCMLY opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.8493 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 6.85%.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

