Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,971,000 after acquiring an additional 132,458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,247,000 after buying an additional 439,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,083,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,464,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $2,118,774 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded up $1.96 on Monday, reaching $280.10. 15,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $155.19 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.85 and a 200-day moving average of $226.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.27.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.