La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.71

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.71 and last traded at $46.45, with a volume of 10883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,621,000 after buying an additional 110,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 539.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 814,871 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,508,000 after purchasing an additional 460,804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 157,755 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 57,373.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 463,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

