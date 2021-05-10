Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

KLIC stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $540,218.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,868 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

