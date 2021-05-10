Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.81

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.81 and last traded at $124.43, with a volume of 8230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KUBTY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Kubota had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kubota Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

