Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded to Outperform at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KTOS. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,342.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,232 shares of company stock worth $1,951,257. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,760,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after buying an additional 613,944 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,331,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,318,000 after buying an additional 567,701 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,330,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after buying an additional 553,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,787,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

