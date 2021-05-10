Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Takes $5.21 Million Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 357,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.16% of Apple Hospitality REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,454,000 after purchasing an additional 482,781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,727,000 after buying an additional 5,085,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after buying an additional 4,546,862 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after buying an additional 2,424,715 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $36,520,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,378. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

