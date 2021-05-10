Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $7.24 on Monday, reaching $246.12. The company had a trading volume of 207,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,315. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.99 and a 200-day moving average of $238.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $289.01 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.61 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

