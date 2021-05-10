Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,610 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.69. The company had a trading volume of 679,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,301,516. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.09 and a 200-day moving average of $209.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

