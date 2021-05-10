KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at Scotiabank

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $13.00 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of KPTSF stock remained flat at $$8.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

