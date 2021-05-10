Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 235.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 406,443 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,443 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Lyft were worth $25,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156 over the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $50.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.