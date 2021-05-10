Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $39.54 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $39,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $62.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $264.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

