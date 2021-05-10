Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.35% of Ciena worth $29,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN opened at $53.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $137,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,637 shares of company stock worth $1,580,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.