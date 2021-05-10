Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.350-4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Koppers also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.

KOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Koppers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.60.

Get Koppers alerts:

Shares of NYSE KOP traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $806.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.