Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Koppers also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.350-4.600 EPS.

KOP stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.22. 192,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The company has a market cap of $811.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Koppers has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $39.44.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KOP shares. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.