KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf cut KONE Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC raised KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KONE Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.3095 per share. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.