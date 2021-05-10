Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Gap Down to $101.62

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $101.62, but opened at $85.00. Kodiak Sciences shares last traded at $85.04, with a volume of 4,068 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on KOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.56.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.