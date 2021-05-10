Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.95

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.95 and last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 18511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNX. Vertical Research began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 624,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after buying an additional 452,334 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $5,261,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

