KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Lifted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in KLA were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $319.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.37. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $158.89 and a 52 week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

