KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $5,462,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $86,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

KREF stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

