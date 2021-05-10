Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,480 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,162,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,611,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,512 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 886,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,471,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

NYSE KL opened at $40.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

