Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.10

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

