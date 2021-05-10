Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Scotiabank

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. CIBC boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.31.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$19.44. 112,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,381. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.78 and a twelve month high of C$19.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.92.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

