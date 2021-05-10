Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to C$21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Killam Apartment REIT traded as high as C$19.57 and last traded at C$19.52, with a volume of 70123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.27.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.22.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0567 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

About Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.