Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s previous close.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.22.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock traded up C$0.25 on Monday, hitting C$19.52. 70,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.78 and a 52-week high of C$19.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.92. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.80.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

