Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $143.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.92. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

