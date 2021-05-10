KeyCorp Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $125.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.19.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $105.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.87.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

