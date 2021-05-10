KeyCorp Boosts nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $34.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.52 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,706,000 after acquiring an additional 472,134 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 369,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

