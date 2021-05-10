KeyCorp Boosts Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $120.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

FBHS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

FBHS stock opened at $111.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $111.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,431,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,972,000 after acquiring an additional 234,704 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

