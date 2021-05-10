Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) PT Raised to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $44,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.