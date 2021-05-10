Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €35.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.50 ($33.53).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €30.92 ($36.38) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50. Uniper has a 1-year low of €24.20 ($28.47) and a 1-year high of €32.18 ($37.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.30.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

