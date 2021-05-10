Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €670.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RAA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €559.22 ($657.91).

Shares of FRA:RAA opened at €774.40 ($911.06) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €686.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €724.44. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

