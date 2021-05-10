KBC Group NV Sells 18,524 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,524 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $109.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.22. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.30 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.