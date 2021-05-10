KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 6,265 Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NYSE:PARR opened at $14.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $790.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

