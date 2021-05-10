Kava (KAVA) Trading Down 33.3% Over Last Week

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00065395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.00321579 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028689 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.