Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT Lowered to $171.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRTX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.27.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $114.89 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.05.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $276,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,406,564 shares in the company, valued at $283,974,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,015,000 shares of company stock worth $119,740,050 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $20,815,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

