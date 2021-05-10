KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KAR. Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.25.

KAR opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after buying an additional 1,250,797 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 308,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

