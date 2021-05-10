KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Position Lessened by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,456,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 686,794 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $21,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Granger Management LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 415,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 53,665 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,336,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 568,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

