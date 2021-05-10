JustInvest LLC Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 329,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,267,000 after buying an additional 74,476 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.35.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Burlington Stores Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
