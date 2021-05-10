JustInvest LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $98.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $99.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,748 shares of company stock worth $19,368,166 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

