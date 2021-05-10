JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REG opened at $65.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $66.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.08, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,000 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

