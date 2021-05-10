JustInvest LLC Has $268,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after acquiring an additional 136,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,819,000 after acquiring an additional 69,912 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,141,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $259.96 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.24 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 121.48, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares in the company, valued at $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,693. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

