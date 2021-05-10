JustInvest LLC Has $255,000 Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.1% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

SNN stock opened at $43.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.