JustBet (WINR) Price Hits $0.0046

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. JustBet has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00068830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 88.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.00246094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $686.39 or 0.01180599 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003611 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.17 or 0.00755374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,059.84 or 0.99863452 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

